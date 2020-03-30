Mercury Adds Powerful Storage Module to EnsembleSeries Suite

Mercury Systems, Inc.’s MRCY domain expertise in analog and digital integration is helping it build a solid business relationship with defense prime contractors for a long time. Its embedded computing servers including the suite of EnsembleSeries blades delivered processing solutions with long lifecycles, high performance, environmental resiliency, interoperability and SWaP optimization for 35 years.



Recently, the company launched the EnsembleSeries SCM6010 OpenVPX, a powerful high-bandwidth data storage module, to bridge the gap between commercial technology and defense applications to meet the industry’s evolving needs.



Moreover, this module, which will be available by the second quarter of 2020, can reflect a composable data center architecture, which is important for the remote deployment of AI, electronic warfare, electro-optical/infrared and other Big Data.



The new module is built on the NVMe M.2 technology, crucial for a high-speed, low-latency performance. The SCM6010 module’s storage containers are removable, enabling quick replacement of storage for rapid mission updates, removal of sensitive material and technological refreshes.

Notably, the modules are secured with modified off-the-shelf-plus-rugged packaging to weather extreme environmental conditions.



Moreover, the PCIe architecture used in the EnsembleSeries SCM6010 modules, helps strengthening the OpenVPX subsystems.



The company’s standing-in radio frequency, electronic warfare, radar systems and other critical next-generation defense technology investment areas are accelerating its market expansion. Its modular EnterpriseSeries rackmount servers are preferred by a large number of defense contractors for naval weapon systems.



In January this year, Mercury launched the EnsembleSeries CIOE-1390 module, a commercially-available compute module with Intel Atom multicore processors and embedded BuiltSAFE technology, for flight safety certification.



Moreover, last year, the company launched the EnsembleSeries HDS6605, a powerful, general-purpose processing 6U OpenVPX blade server, for enhancing its efforts in electronic warfare and rugged defense.



However, the defense subsystems space is subject to intense competition from the likes of Lockheed Martin LMT, Elbit Systems ESLT and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC.



Nonetheless, Mercury’s parts are generally cheaper, providing it with a competitive edge to cope with its contenders in the market.



Mercury currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



