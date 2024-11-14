Mercurius Capital Updates: Legal Claim and Creditors

Mercurius Capital Investment Limited (SG:5RF) has released an update.

Mercurius Capital Investment Limited has announced that there are no ongoing negotiations with creditors related to the Songmart Group. The company is currently addressing a legal claim from Mr. Hester Chew and assures shareholders of updates on any significant developments. Despite the ongoing situations, the company maintains its commitment to transparency.

