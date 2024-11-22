Mercurity Fintech’s Chaince Securities receives FINRA approval for transfer

Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH)announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Chaince Securities has received approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for the change in ownership of J.V. Delaney & Associates, a fully licensed broker-dealer established in 1982.This approval was granted pursuant to a continuing membership application under FINRA Rule 1017. This decision authorizes the next steps in finalizing Chaince Securities’ acquisition of 100% ownership of J.V. Delaney & Associates. The acquisition reflects Mercurity Fintech’s strategic vision to bridge innovative digital finance and traditional financial services. It is important to note that the approval pertains exclusively to the change in ownership and remains contingent upon meeting specific operational parameters and regulatory requirements, including submission of the executed Membership Agreement to FINRA, as stipulated in the approval terms, by December 13, 2024. Chaince Securities and J.V. Delaney & Associates will continue to operate within the parameters of their existing approved business activities, including broker or dealer retailing corporate equity securities, underwriter or selling group participant – best efforts offerings, U.S. government securities brokerage, and private placements of securities. Certain business activities previously approved, such as municipal securities brokerage and mutual fund retailing, have been removed from JVDA’s Membership Agreement as part of the application process. Any future adjustments to the scope of operations will be subject to FINRA regulations and undergo the necessary prior regulatory review and approval process to ensure full compliance. Mercurity Fintech emphasizes its ongoing commitment to transparency, compliance, and operational integrity in all facets of its business.

