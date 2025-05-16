Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.'s Chaince Securities Engages as Corporate Advisor for Asia-Pacific Healthcare Company Seeking U.S. Capital Market Access

Mercurity Fintech Holding's subsidiary, Chaince Securities, will advise a healthcare company on U.S. capital market entry.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Chaince Securities, has been engaged as a corporate advisor for an Asia-Pacific healthcare company that aims to access U.S. capital markets. Chaince Securities specializes in complex cross-border transactions and offers a range of advisory services including strategic planning for the listing process, regulatory compliance, and investor outreach. CEO Shi Qiu emphasized the firm's commitment to supporting innovative companies in expanding into U.S. markets, highlighting Chaince Securities' growing reputation as a trusted partner for Asian businesses seeking U.S. investments. As part of its broader mission, Mercurity Fintech aims to bridge traditional finance and digital innovation through various financial services.

Potential Positives

Chaince Securities has secured a new corporate advisory engagement with a prominent Asia-Pacific healthcare company, enhancing the company's portfolio and credibility in the cross-border advisory space.

This engagement highlights Chaince Securities' expertise in executing complex cross-border transactions, potentially attracting more clients seeking similar services.

The press release signifies Mercurity Fintech Holding's commitment to supporting innovative companies in accessing U.S. capital markets, which could strengthen its reputation and client relationships in the fintech industry.

Potential Negatives

The announcement heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which may create uncertainty about the company’s future performance and may deter cautious investors.

While the engagement with a prominent healthcare company is a positive development, details about the terms of the engagement or the expected financial impact were not disclosed, raising questions about the potential benefits.

The press release does not provide information on the company's financial standing or performance metrics, which could lead to skepticism among investors regarding the advisor's effectiveness.

FAQ

What is the recent engagement by Chaince Securities?

Chaince Securities has secured a corporate advisory role for an Asia-Pacific healthcare company seeking access to U.S. capital markets.

How does Chaince Securities support cross-border transactions?

Chaince Securities offers services like strategic planning, regulatory compliance, and capital market positioning to facilitate cross-border advisory.

What does Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. specialize in?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. specializes in fintech, providing technology and financial services that bridge traditional finance and digital innovation.

Who is the CEO of Mercurity Fintech Holding?

Shi Qiu is the CEO of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc., emphasizing the company's commitment to innovative company support.

Are there any forward-looking statements in the announcement?

Yes, the announcement contains forward-looking statements related to expectations and risks affecting the company’s future financial condition.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

New York, NY, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our company,” or “MFH”) (NASDAQ: MFH), a digital fintech group, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Chaince Securities, Inc. (“Chaince Securities”), has secured a new engagement to serve as corporate advisor for a prominent Asia-Pacific healthcare company seeking strategic access to U.S. capital markets.







Growing Cross-Border Advisory Practice







Chaince Securities leverages its expertise in executing complex cross-border transactions for international companies seeking to access the U.S. capital market. This corporate advisory engagement reflects Chaince Securities’ commitment to cross-border advisory mandates.







Cross-Border Business Advisory Service Capabilities







Chaince Securities offers comprehensive cross-border business advisory services, such as:







Strategic planning and execution support for the listing process



U.S. regulatory and exchange compliance coordination



Capital market positioning and investor outreach



Coordination with legal, auditing, and underwriting teams to support a seamless listing process







"We are honored to serve as a trusted cross-border advisor in this important transaction," said Shi Qiu, CEO of Mercurity Fintech Holding. "This mandate demonstrates the strength of our advisory platform and validates our commitment to supporting innovative companies as they expand their footprint into U.S. capital markets. Our growing track record establishes Chaince Securities as the go-to partner for Asian companies seeking strategic access to U.S. investors and capital."







About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.







Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) is a fintech group powered by blockchain infrastructure, offering technology and financial services. Through its subsidiaries including Chaince Securities, LLC, MFH aims to bridge traditional finance and digital innovation, offering services spanning digital assets, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions.







Forward-Looking Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







Contacts:







International Elite Capital Inc.





Vicky Chueng





Tel: +1(646) 866-7928





Email:



mfhfintech@iecapitalusa.com









