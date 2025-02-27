Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Reports Increased Institutional Ownership Highlighting Strategic Growth Potential

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. reports increased institutional ownership, highlighting investor interest in its fintech innovations and growth strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH), a digital fintech group, announced a rise in institutional ownership as noted in SEC 13F filings, highlighting strong interest from diverse asset managers and financial firms including BlackRock and Goldman Sachs. CEO Shi Qiu expressed optimism about this interest, indicating that it aligns with MFH's strategic priorities in blockchain integration and licensed financial services. The company aims to leverage this engagement to execute its growth strategy and enhance its market presence. MFH focuses on compliance, innovation, and operational excellence in the evolving digital financial landscape.

Potential Positives

Announcement of increased institutional ownership, indicating strong interest and confidence from reputable investors such as BlackRock and Goldman Sachs.

The statement emphasizes MFH's role as a leader in regulatory-compliant blockchain integration and financial services, positioning the company for scalable growth.

Positive commentary from CEO Shi Qiu regarding the engagement from institutional investors, suggesting ongoing support for the company's strategic priorities.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the increase in institutional ownership but fails to specify the investment intent or future trading activity of these institutions, raising questions about the sustainability of this interest.

The reliance on institutional investors for potential growth may indicate that the company lacks strong individual investor support, which could be a vulnerability.

The forward-looking statements section highlights potential risks and uncertainties, suggesting that the company's future performance is not guaranteed and may face significant challenges.

FAQ

What recent developments occurred with Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. announced an increase in institutional ownership, reflecting significant interest from various institutional investors.

Which institutional investors have acquired stakes in MFH?

Institutional investors include BlackRock, Millennium Management, Qube Research & Technologies, Goldman Sachs, Point 72 Asia, and UBS Group among others.

What is MFH's strategic focus moving forward?

MFH aims to prioritize regulatory-compliant blockchain integration and licensed financial services for scalable growth in the fintech sector.

How does MFH view institutional interest in its company?

MFH's CEO, Shi Qiu, expressed encouragement by the institutional interest and sees it as a testament to the company’s strategic priorities.

Where can I find more information about Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.?

Additional information can be found on the company's website at https://mercurityfintech.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MFH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $MFH stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our company,” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital fintech group, today announced an increase in institutional ownership, as reflected in recent SEC 13F filings, reinforcing MFH’s position as a vertically integrated innovator at the intersection of finance and technology.





The latest ownership reports reveal a diverse group of institutional investors that have acquired stakes in MFH, including asset managers and financial services firms: BlackRock, Inc., Millennium Management LLC, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Point 72 Asia, UBS Group AG and more. These filings do not specify investment intent or future trading activity.





“We are encouraged by the institutional community’s interest in MFH’s strategic priorities,” said Shi Qiu, CEO of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. “As financial institutions and enterprises prioritize regulatory-compliant blockchain integration, and licensed financial services— offers a balanced platform for scalable growth. With continued engagement from institutional investors demonstrating engagement, MFH is well-positioned to continue executing its growth strategy, strengthening our market position, and advancing commitment to financial technology innovation.”







About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.







Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is a digital fintech company with subsidiaries specializing in distributed computing, business consulting and financial brokerage business. Our dedication to compliance, innovation, and operational excellence ensures that we remain a trusted partner in the rapidly transforming digital financial landscape. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



https://mercurityfintech.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







For more information, please contact:







International Elite Capital Inc.





Vicky Chueng





Tel: +1(646) 866-7989





Email: mfhfintech@iecapitalusa.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.