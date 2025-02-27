Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Reports Increase in Institutional Ownership and Investor Interest

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. reports increased institutional ownership, highlighting interest from major investors in its fintech initiatives.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH), a digital fintech group, announced a rise in institutional ownership, as highlighted by recent SEC 13F filings. These filings show that notable institutional investors, such as BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and UBS, have acquired stakes in MFH, reflecting growing interest in the company’s strategic priorities. CEO Shi Qiu expressed optimism about institutional engagement, emphasizing MFH's commitment to regulatory-compliant blockchain integration and its capacity for scalable growth in the financial technology sector. MFH aims to strengthen its market position and continue its innovation efforts in the digital finance landscape.

Potential Positives

The increase in institutional ownership signals growing confidence in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. from major investors, enhancing the company's credibility in the market.

Notable institutional investors, including BlackRock and Goldman Sachs, have acquired stakes in the company, which could attract further investment and interest.

The press release highlights MFH's strategic positioning at the intersection of finance and technology, indicating a strong future growth potential in the evolving digital financial landscape.

The CEO's statement reflects a positive outlook for the company's growth strategy and commitment to innovation, reinforcing stakeholder confidence in MFH's future direction.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which include significant disclaimers about risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from expectations.

It lacks specific details regarding the investment intentions or future trading activities of the institutional investors, which may reduce confidence among potential investors.

The emphasis on regulatory-compliant blockchain integration suggests potential challenges in navigating complex regulatory environments that could impact future growth and operational success.

FAQ

What does the increase in institutional ownership for MFH signify?

The increase reflects growing confidence in MFH's strategic priorities and its role in financial technology innovation.

Who are the institutional investors that acquired stakes in MFH?

Notable investors include BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and UBS among others, showcasing diverse institutional interest.

What is Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.'s primary focus?

MFH focuses on digital fintech solutions, blockchain integration, and providing regulatory-compliant financial services.

How does MFH plan to execute its growth strategy?

By leveraging institutional support and prioritizing innovation in compliance and operational excellence in fintech.

Where can I find more information about Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.?

Visit the Company's official website at https://mercurityfintech.com for additional details.

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $MFH stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

New York, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our company,” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital fintech group, today announced an increase in institutional ownership, as reflected in recent SEC 13F filings, reinforcing MFH’s position as a vertically integrated innovator at the intersection of finance and technology.





The latest ownership reports reveal a diverse group of institutional investors that have acquired stakes in MFH, including asset managers and financial services firms: BlackRock, Inc., Millennium Management LLC, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Point 72 Asia, UBS Group AG and more. These filings do not specify investment intent or future trading activity.





“We are encouraged by the institutional community’s interest in MFH’s strategic priorities,” said Shi Qiu, CEO of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. “As financial institutions and enterprises prioritize regulatory-compliant blockchain integration, and licensed financial services— offers a balanced platform for scalable growth. With continued engagement from institutional investors demonstrating engagement, MFH is well-positioned to continue executing its growth strategy, strengthening our market position, and advancing commitment to financial technology innovation.”







Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is a digital fintech company with subsidiaries specializing in distributed computing, business consulting and financial brokerage business. Our dedication to compliance, innovation, and operational excellence ensures that we remain a trusted partner in the rapidly transforming digital financial landscape. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



https://mercurityfintech.com



This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







International Elite Capital Inc.





Vicky Chueng





Tel: +1(646) 866-7989





Email:



mfhfintech@iecapitalusa.com









