Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Plans $800 Million Bitcoin Treasury Reserve to Enhance Digital Asset Strategy

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. plans to raise $800 million to create a Bitcoin treasury reserve, enhancing its digital finance strategy.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH), a digital fintech group, announced its plan to raise $800 million to create a long-term Bitcoin treasury reserve, leveraging its expertise in blockchain financial infrastructure for the acquisition and management of Bitcoin assets. This initiative will include integrating these assets into a digital reserve framework with advanced custodial and staking services, aimed at generating yield and enhancing the company’s balance sheet resilience. CEO Shi Qiu emphasized the importance of Bitcoin in future financial systems and the company's role in the digital finance ecosystem. Additionally, MFH is set to be included in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Index, indicating increased institutional investor exposure and recognition of the company's blockchain strategy.

Potential Positives

The company plans to raise $800 million to establish a long-term Bitcoin treasury reserve, leveraging its expertise in blockchain-driven financial infrastructure.

Inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Index is expected to broaden the company’s exposure to institutional investors, potentially increasing interest and investment in MFH.

The transition from the Russell Microcap to the Russell 2000 indicates recognition of the company's value and execution capability in blockchain finance.

The initiative to integrate Bitcoin assets into a yield-generating treasury framework may enhance the company's balance sheet resilience and financial strategy.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of an $800 million fundraising initiative to establish a Bitcoin treasury reserve may indicate potential financial instability or reliance on external capital for future growth.

The reliance on blockchain technology and cryptocurrency involves inherent risks and uncertainties, which could lead to investor apprehension regarding the company's future performance.

The extensive forward-looking statements may create uncertainty among investors, as the company does not guarantee that its expectations will materialize, resulting in potential skepticism about its strategic plans.

FAQ

What is Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.'s new initiative?

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. plans to raise $800 million to establish a long-term Bitcoin treasury reserve.

How does MFH plan to manage its Bitcoin assets?

MFH aims to leverage blockchain-driven financial infrastructure for strategic acquisition and management of Bitcoin assets.

What benefits does the Bitcoin treasury reserve offer?

The initiative is designed to enhance asset exposure, balance sheet resilience, and generate yields through digital asset management.

What index is MFH moving to?

MFH is set to be included in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Index, upgrading from the Russell Microcap Index.

Why is the index upgrade significant for MFH?

The upgrade may broaden MFH's exposure to institutional investors and reflects its growing relevance in blockchain finance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

New York, NY, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," "our company," or "MFH") (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital fintech group, today announced its plans to raise $800 million to establish a long-term Bitcoin treasury reserve. Through this fundraising effort, MFH aims to leverage its established expertise in blockchain-driven financial infrastructure to strategically acquire and manage Bitcoin assets. The Company also plans to integrate these holdings into its digital reserve framework through blockchain-native custody, staking integration, and tokenized treasury management services.





Additionally, through this fundraising effort, the Company intends to systematically build a Bitcoin reserve position and implement an integrated digital asset treasury framework. This will involve deploying institutional-grade custodial infrastructure, blockchain-native liquidity protocols, and staking-enabled capital efficiency tools. The objective is to transition a portion of the Company’s treasury into a yield-generating, blockchain-aligned reserve structure that reinforces long-duration asset exposure and balance sheet resilience.





"We're building this Bitcoin treasury reserve based on our belief that Bitcoin will become an essential component of the future financial infrastructure," said Shi Qiu, CEO of the Company. "We are positioning our company to be a key player in the evolving digital financial ecosystem."





Concurrently, according to FTSE Russell’s preliminary 2025 annual reconstitution list, the Company is poised to be included in the broad-market Russell 3000



®



and Russell 2000



®



Index, representing an upgrade from its prior classification within the Russell Microcap Index. The index reclassification and upgrade could broaden the Company’s exposure to institutional investors, including those managing index-linked and actively managed funds. Furthermore, the Company believes that such inclusion signals to the market that MFH is demonstrating consistent execution capability and growing relevance of its blockchain-based infrastructure strategy within the public markets.





"Moving from the Russell Microcap to the Russell 2000 shows that investors recognize the value we are creating in blockchain finance," Qiu added. "Our Bitcoin treasury reserve initiative is the next logical step in this evolution."







About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.







Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) is a fintech group powered by blockchain infrastructure, offering technology and financial services. Through its subsidiaries including Chaince Securities, LLC, MFH aims to bridge traditional finance and digital innovation, offering services spanning digital assets, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions.







Forward-Looking Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







Contacts:







International Elite Capital Inc.





Annabelle Zhang





Tel: +1(646) 866-7928





Email: mfhfintech@iecapitalusa.com



















