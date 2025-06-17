Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Partners with Franklin Templeton to Integrate BENJI Token into Digital Asset Platform

Mercurity Fintech partners with Franklin Templeton to integrate blockchain-based investment products into its platform for enhanced liquidity and accessibility.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Franklin Templeton to integrate Franklin Templeton's BENJI token and OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund into Mercurity's platform for tokenized real-world assets. The BENJI token provides investors with access to a regulated U.S. money market fund, combining the stability of government securities with the advantages of digital assets. This partnership aims to enhance liquidity, reduce inefficiencies in money market operations, and improve transaction processing while remaining compliant with regulations. Mercurity Fintech's clients, both institutional and retail, will benefit from these offerings, gaining easier access to money market opportunities without the complexities of traditional banking. This collaboration represents a significant step in modernizing investment access through blockchain technology.

Potential Positives

The strategic partnership with Franklin Templeton allows Mercurity Fintech to integrate BENJI token and the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund, enhancing its platform for tokenized real-world assets.

This collaboration potentially increases liquidity and yield opportunities for both institutional and retail investors, tapping into a market that combines digital assets with the stability of government-backed securities.

The partnership positions Mercurity Fintech at the forefront of bridging traditional finance and digital finance, showcasing its commitment to innovation and regulatory compliance in financial products.

The involvement of Chaince Securities, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, enhances the credibility and market access for tokenized assets, which can attract more compliant distribution and investment opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes a strategic partnership with Franklin Templeton, which could indicate Mercurity's dependence on external entities for growth and development.

The mention of forward-looking statements may create uncertainty for investors regarding the company's future performance and stability.

Failure to disclose specific financial terms or metrics related to the partnership may leave stakeholders unclear about the potential impact on Mercurity's bottom line.

FAQ

What is the strategic partnership between Mercurity Fintech and Franklin Templeton?

Mercurity Fintech and Franklin Templeton are collaborating to integrate the BENJI token and the FOBXX fund into Mercurity's platform for tokenized real-world assets.

What is the BENJI token?

BENJI is a blockchain token developed by Franklin Templeton that provides investors direct access to the regulated U.S. money market fund FOBXX.

How does the BENJI token benefit investors?

BENJI offers stability from government-backed securities and the flexibility of digital assets, potentially providing steady returns with easy fund access.

What role does Chaince Securities play in this partnership?

Chaince Securities, a subsidiary of Mercurity, will manage investment transactions and advisory services for tokenized real-world assets, ensuring compliance and market access.

How does this collaboration modernize investment access?

This partnership aims to bridge traditional finance and digital finance, making institutional-grade financial products more accessible through blockchain technology.

New York, NY, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our company,” or “MFH”) (NASDAQ: MFH), a digital fintech group, today announced a strategic partnership with Franklin Templeton, a global investment management organization managing over $1.53 trillion in assets as of April 30, 2025. This collaboration will integrate Franklin Templeton’s BENJI token and the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX) into Mercurity’s expanding platform for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).





Created by Franklin Templeton, BENJI is a blockchain token that gives investors direct access to FOBXX, a regulated U.S. money market fund. Unlike traditional investments, BENJI combines the stability of government-backed securities with the flexibility of digital assets so investors can potentially earn steady returns while maintaining easy access to their funds.





Moreover, the blockchain-based structure addresses traditional inefficiencies in money market fund operations by reducing settlement times, simplifying peer-to-peer asset transfers, streamlining collateral management, and speeding up transaction processing. All while maintaining full regulatory compliance and security standards.





Mercurity Fintech's target clients—both institutional and retail investors—can gain access to money market opportunities, while earning yield on their holdings without sacrificing liquidity or navigating complex traditional banking processes. The platform offers seamless crypto-to-fiat conversions, multi-chain ecosystem exposure across networks like Avalanche and Solana, and enhanced treasury tokenization capabilities that optimize yield and liquidity management for corporate cash reserves.





Mercurity Fintech also plans to benefit from tokenized treasury products like BENJI in its own operations by generating returns on capital reserves while maintaining the flexibility needed for its growing digital asset ecosystem. The Company's FINRA-registered broker-dealer subsidiary, Chaince Securities, will play a vital role in handling investment transactions and advisory services for these tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), providing compliant distribution and efficient market access through its investment banking and brokerage expertise.





"This partnership with Franklin Templeton reflects our focus on bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance," said Shi Qiu, CEO of Mercurity Fintech. "BENJI addresses a real pain point in the market by offering regulated money market access through blockchain technology. It's the type of compliant, institutional-grade solution our platform is designed to support."





The partnership represents a significant step in making institutional-grade financial products more accessible through blockchain technology. As tokenized assets continue to gain traction, this collaboration between Mercurity Fintech and Franklin Templeton demonstrates how traditional financial institutions and fintech companies can work together to modernize investment access while maintaining regulatory standards.







About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.







Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) is a fintech group powered by blockchain infrastructure, offering technology and financial services. Through its subsidiaries including Chaince Securities, LLC, MFH aims to bridge traditional finance and digital innovation, offering services spanning digital assets, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions.







About Chaince Securities







Chaince Securities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercurity Fintech, is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer specializing in investment banking and brokerage services. Chaince provides tailored advisory services, structured financial products, and compliant distribution channels for tokenized assets and securities, supporting Mercurity’s vision of bridging traditional finance with blockchain innovation.







About Franklin Templeton







Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and $1.53 trillion in AUM as of April 30, 2025. The Company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly. For more information, please visit



investors.franklinresources.com



.





Franklin Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.







Forward-Looking Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







