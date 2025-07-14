Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Launches $500 Million DeFi Basket Treasury to Enhance Digital Asset Strategy

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. launches a $500 million DeFi Treasury to enhance digital asset portfolio and institutional engagement.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) announced the launch of its $500 million "DeFi Basket" Treasury, marking a key step in its decentralized finance strategy and treasury diversification. This initiative aims to enhance MFH's participation in institutional-grade, yield-generating DeFi ecosystems by investing in established digital assets. The initial focus will be on accumulating Solana (SOL) to support network growth and earn staking rewards. MFH's approach will adhere to strict risk management and compliance protocols to ensure asset security and regulatory alignment. With this strategy, MFH aims to solidify its position in the digital asset industry and create long-term value for shareholders.

Potential Positives

The launch of a $500 million "DeFi Basket" Treasury indicates a significant expansion of MFH’s on-chain strategy, enhancing its treasury diversification roadmap.

This initiative positions MFH to enter high-utility, yield-generating decentralized finance ecosystems, potentially increasing its financial returns.

The plan to build a diversified portfolio focusing on established digital assets demonstrates a proactive approach to risk management and asset security.

By prioritizing Solana and participating in its ecosystem through validator nodes, MFH is strategically integrating into a growing blockchain network, reinforcing its commitment to innovation in the digital asset industry.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $500 million "DeFi Basket" Treasury may raise concerns among investors about potential exposure to the volatility and regulatory risks associated with decentralized finance (DeFi) investments.

Investors might interpret the reliance on future fundraising proceeds as indicative of potential cash flow issues or a lack of sufficient existing cash reserves to fund the strategy.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements highlights inherent uncertainties in the company’s plans, which could deter some investors due to the potential for significant deviation from expected outcomes.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Mercurity Fintech's DeFi Basket Treasury?

The DeFi Basket Treasury aims to diversify the company's treasury strategy by investing in high-utility digital assets.

How much is Mercurity Fintech investing in the DeFi Treasury?

Mercurity Fintech is launching its DeFi Treasury with an initial investment of $500 million.

Which digital asset will Mercurity Fintech prioritize in its DeFi strategy?

The company will initially focus on acquiring Solana (SOL) due to its scalability and institutional adoption potential.

What is MFH's approach to risk management in the DeFi Basket Treasury?

All acquisitions will adhere to risk management protocols and regulatory compliance to ensure asset security.

What does MFH aim to achieve with its new treasury strategy?

The goal is to enhance balance sheet diversification and generate potential returns through strategic investments in digital assets.

New York, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (“MFH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MFH), a blockchain-powered fintech group, today announced the launch of its $500 million “DeFi Basket” Treasury — marking a significant expansion of the company’s on-chain strategy and treasury diversification roadmap.





This plan represents a strategic evolution in MFH’s decentralized finance (DeFi) treasury strategy, signaling an entry into institutional-grade, high-utility, yield-generating DeFi ecosystems. By allocating capital to a broader selection of established digital assets, MFH aims to deepen its participation in on-chain financial infrastructure while enhancing balance sheet diversification and potential returns.







Strategic Objectives and Execution Plan







The DeFi treasury will initially focus on building a diversified portfolio of high-utility digital assets with established market positions and institutional adoption. MFH intends to acquire these assets through a combination of existing cash reserves and future fundraising proceeds, subject to market conditions and regulatory compliance.





In the first phase, MFH will prioritize building a long-term position in Solana, reflecting the Company’s assessment of the network’s scalability, institutional adoption potential, and ecosystem growth. The Company plans to systematically accumulate SOL and operate validator nodes to support the network while generating on-chain staking rewards. This marks the beginning of MFH’s deeper integration into the Solana ecosystem.





“As a blockchain-powered technology company, MFH’s culture and DNA are rooted in innovation and forward-thinking,” said Wilfred Daye, CSO of MFH. “This expanded treasury strategy, alongside our evolution toward blockchain-based business models, demonstrates our ambition to become a category leader in the digital asset industry while delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”







Risk Management and Compliance Framework







All digital asset acquisitions and deployment strategies will be subject to risk management protocols, regulatory compliance requirements, and investment guidelines. The Company will establish institutional-grade operational procedures to ensure asset security and regulatory adherence.







About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.







Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) is a fintech group powered by blockchain infrastructure, offering technology and financial services. Through its subsidiaries, including Chaince Securities, LLC, MFH aims to bridge traditional finance and digital innovation across digital asset management, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions.







Forward-Looking Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







