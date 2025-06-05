Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Forms Strategic Partnership with SBI Digital Markets to Advance Tokenized Real-World Assets

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. partners with SBI Digital Markets to enhance tokenized asset adoption and compliance for institutional investors.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with SBI Digital Markets, a subsidiary of Japan's SBI Group, aimed at enhancing the adoption and global distribution of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) through compliant investment solutions. This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both companies, connecting institutional capital with tokenized assets while adhering to regulations set by the SEC and FINRA. Mercurity’s subsidiary, Chaince Securities, will manage the distribution of SBIDM's tokenized offerings, focusing on attracting institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. SBI Digital Markets will contribute tokenization technology to support Mercurity's digital asset capabilities. Both companies expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting the potential for innovative financial solutions in a regulated environment.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a strategic partnership with SBI Digital Markets aims to accelerate the adoption of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), enhancing the company's market position.

This collaboration leverages complementary strengths, positioning MFH to attract institutional capital and enhance regulatory-compliant investment solutions.

The partnership enables MFH to expand its digital asset capabilities and distribution network, targeting institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily focuses on a partnership rather than showcasing independent company achievements, potentially implying a lack of confidence in their own capabilities.

The language used in the forward-looking statements section indicates significant reliance on future projections and partnerships, which can raise concerns about the current state of the company's viability and stability.

The inclusion of extensive forward-looking statements highlights inherent risks and uncertainties related to the company's future performance, which may deter potential investors.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the partnership between Mercurity Fintech and SBI Digital Markets?

The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of tokenized real-world assets and ensure regulatory-compliant investment solutions.

How will Chaince Securities LLC be involved in the partnership?

Chaince Securities will facilitate the distribution of SBI Digital Markets' tokenized asset offerings while ensuring compliance with SEC and FINRA regulations.

Who are the target investors for the new digital asset offerings?

The collaboration targets institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and accredited investors seeking compliant digital asset exposure.

What technology will SBI Digital Markets provide to Mercurity Fintech?

SBI Digital Markets will supply tokenization technology and related infrastructure to support MFH's expansion of digital asset capabilities.

What are the key strengths of this partnership?

The partnership combines SBI's tokenization technology with MFH's distribution capabilities to create a robust network for real-world asset investment.

New York, NY, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," "our company," or "MFH") (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital fintech group, today announced a strategic partnership with SBI Digital Markets (SBIDM), a subsidiary of SBI Digital Asset Holdings, the digital asset arm of Japan's leading conglomerate SBI Group. The underlying objective of this partnership is to accelerate the adoption of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and facilitate its global distribution through regulatory-compliant investment solutions.





The partnership between MFH and SBIDM establishes a framework for collaboration that will utilize their respective strengths to connect institutional capital with tokenized assets while ensuring full regulatory compliance across key markets.





Under the memorandum of understanding, MFH’s subsidiary Chaince Securities, LLC will facilitate the distribution of SBIDM’s tokenized asset offerings, with a focus on ensuring compliance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). This collaboration will specifically target institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and accredited investors seeking sophisticated, compliant digital asset exposure. In parallel, SBIDM will provide tokenization technology and related infrastructure to MFH, supporting the Company’s expansion of digital asset capabilities.





"We're incredibly excited about this partnership with SBIDM," said Wilfred Daye, CSO of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. and CEO of Chaince Securities, LLC. "The tokenization of real-world assets is a transformative trend that’s changing how investors access markets. This collaboration lets us bring institutional-grade digital solutions to our clients while maneuvering through complex regulations that they deeply care about."





Winston Quek, CEO of SBI Digital Markets added, "Working with MFH and Chaince Securities gives us a tremendous opportunity to expand our distribution network in the U.S. market with a partner who truly understands the local regulatory environment. What makes this partnership special is how complementary our strengths are – SBI Digital Markets’ tokenization technology paired with MFH's distribution capabilities unlocks a new RWA network that neither of us could achieve alone."











About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.







Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) is a fintech group powered by blockchain infrastructure, offering technology and financial services. Through its subsidiaries including Chaince Securities, LLC, MFH aims to bridge traditional finance and digital innovation, offering services spanning digital assets, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions.







About SBI Digital Markets (







www.sbidm.com







)







SBI Digital Markets is a subsidiary of SBI Digital Asset Holdings, the digital asset arm of Japan’s leading conglomerate SBI Group. With the largest securities account customer base and second-largest trading market in Japan, SBI Group has a global network across 26 countries and regions including key markets in Asia and Europe. SBI Digital Markets offers clients a comprehensive digitalisation framework from origination, tokenisation and distribution to custodian services across traditional and Web 3 product suites.







Forward-Looking Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







For more information, please contact:







International Elite Capital Inc.





Annabelle Zhang





Tel: +1(646) 866-7928





Email: mfhfintech@iecapitalusa.com



