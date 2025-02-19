Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Establishes Aifinity Base Limited for Advanced Liquid Cooling Solutions in AI Infrastructure

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. establishes Aifinity Base Limited to create advanced liquid cooling solutions for AI and HPC systems.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has announced the establishment of a majority-owned subsidiary, Aifinity Base Limited, in Hong Kong. Aifinity will focus on manufacturing advanced liquid cooling panels designed for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and high-performance computing (HPC), particularly to enhance the efficiency of Nvidia chip-powered GPUs. The subsidiary aims to tackle the growing heat management challenges posed by powerful AI systems by offering innovative cooling solutions and expanding into comprehensive thermal management systems in the future. Aifinity plans to collaborate with hardware manufacturers to develop tailored solutions to meet the demands of the booming AI sector. CEO Shi Qiu emphasized the need for effective cooling solutions in modern AI systems, positioning Aifinity to lead in thermal management innovation.

Potential Positives

The formation of Aifinity Base Limited positions Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. to enter and potentially lead the growing thermal management industry for AI systems.

Aifinity’s focus on advanced liquid cooling panels specifically tailored for Nvidia chip-powered GPUs and AI infrastructure addresses a critical need in the rapidly expanding field of artificial intelligence.

The company is strategically leveraging its network to collaborate with leading hardware manufacturers, which enhances its potential for innovation and market penetration in AI-focused cooling solutions.

Aifinity's commitment to developing energy-efficient designs can significantly reduce operating costs, appealing to a market increasingly concerned with sustainability and efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Formation of a new subsidiary may indicate a reliance on external developments and market conditions in the rapidly changing AI and thermal management industry, which poses potential risks.

The success of Aifinity is contingent upon the timely installation of manufacturing machinery and equipment, introducing uncertainty and operational risk.

Vague forward-looking statements regarding the company's expectations could lead to investor skepticism about the feasibility and profitability of Aifinity's initiatives.

FAQ

What is Aifinity Base Limited?

Aifinity Base Limited is a majority-owned subsidiary of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. focused on manufacturing advanced liquid cooling panels for AI infrastructure.

How will Aifinity improve AI infrastructure?

Aifinity aims to enhance AI infrastructure by developing innovative liquid cooling technologies to manage heat generated by high-performance GPUs and AI systems.

What market opportunity does Aifinity see?

Aifinity recognizes a significant demand for advanced thermal management solutions due to the exponential growth in AI computing power and GPU adoption.

Who is the CEO of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.?

The CEO of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is Shi Qiu, who emphasizes innovative cooling solutions for today's demanding AI systems.

Where can I find more information about Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.?

Additional information about Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. can be found on their official website at https://mercurityfintech.com.

Full Release



New York, NY, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our company,” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital fintech group, today announced the formation of a majority-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, Aifinity Base Limited ("Aifinity"). Aifinity plans to manufacture advanced liquid cooling panels specifically tailored for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, high-performance computing (HPC), and more specifically, to improve the efficiency and performance of Nvidia® chip-powered GPUs and other high-performance AI accelerators.





Aifinity Base Limited, will focus on addressing the growing challenge of managing heat in increasingly powerful artificial intelligence ("AI") systems. By combining innovative liquid cooling technology with smart, easy-to-deploy components, Aifinity intends to manufacture cooling panels to handle the intense heat generated by modern AI computing systems, provided that it can install its manufacturing machinery and equipment properly and timely. In the future, Aifinity aims to expand the cooling panel manufacturing further into comprehensive cooling solutions.







Aifinity’s Strategic Focus Areas:









Next-generation liquid cooling technologies for AI infrastructure and high-density computing



Advanced manifold cooling systems optimized for AI accelerators



Quick-coupling solutions for efficient cooling system deployment



High-efficiency cooling components for data center operations



Comprehensive thermal management solutions for AI clusters









Market Opportunity and Growth Strategy







With the exponential growth in AI computing power and the increasing adoption of high-performance GPUs, Aifinity believes that the demand for advanced thermal management solutions has never been greater. The Company views this environment as a great opportunity to provide a comprehensive approach that spans customized cooling solutions for diverse AI computing environments, integrated smart monitoring systems for optimal performance, and energy-efficient designs that significantly reduce operating costs. Aifinity plans to leverage its holding company's network to work closely with leading hardware manufacturers to develop optimized cooling solutions that address the specific needs of next-generation AI infrastructure.





"Today's AI systems generate intense heat, and they need cooling solutions that can keep up," said Shi Qiu, CEO of the Company, the parent company of Aifinity. "Through Aifinity Base Limited, we would like to enter into the thermal management industry and later arrive at the forefront of thermal management innovation."







About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.







Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is a digital fintech company with subsidiaries specializing in distributed computing, business consulting and financial brokerage business. Our dedication to compliance, innovation, and operational excellence ensures that we remain a trusted partner in the rapidly transforming digital financial landscape. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



https://mercurityfintech.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







For more information, please contact:







International Elite Capital Inc.





Vicky Chueng





Tel: +1(646) 866-7989





Email: mfhfintech@iecapitalusa.com











