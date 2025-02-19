Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Establishes Aifinity Base Limited to Address Advanced Cooling Solutions for AI Infrastructure in Hong Kong

Mercurity Fintech launched Aifinity, a subsidiary in Hong Kong focusing on advanced cooling solutions for AI infrastructure.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. announced the establishment of its majority-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, Aifinity Base Limited, which will produce advanced liquid cooling panels for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and high-performance computing. The new subsidiary aims to address the significant heat management challenges faced by powerful AI systems, particularly those utilizing Nvidia® chip-powered GPUs. Aifinity plans to offer innovative cooling technologies, including advanced manifold systems and quick-coupling solutions, to enhance the efficiency of AI computing environments. With the growing demand for thermal management solutions due to escalating AI computing power, Aifinity intends to collaborate with leading hardware manufacturers to develop tailored cooling solutions. CEO Shi Qiu emphasized the urgent need for effective cooling systems in modern AI operations as the company seeks to become a leader in thermal management innovation.

The formation of Aifinity Base Limited represents a strategic move into the thermal management industry, positioning the company to address a critical need in AI infrastructure and high-performance computing.

Aifinity aims to manufacture advanced liquid cooling panels specifically tailored for Nvidia chip-powered GPUs, tapping into a rapidly growing market driven by the exponential growth of AI computing power.

The strategic focus on developing comprehensive thermal management solutions may lead to reduced operating costs for clients and enhanced efficiency for AI systems, potentially establishing the company's reputation as an innovator in this space.

The plan to leverage existing networks with leading hardware manufacturers suggests a collaborative approach to market entry, which could enhance the company’s growth prospects and market reach in the AI sector.

The formation of a new subsidiary may signal a shift in focus for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc., which could raise concerns among investors about potential dilution of its core business operations in digital fintech.

The reliance on advanced manufacturing and installation processes implies significant operational risks, as successful implementation is uncertain and could impact the company's overall performance if not executed properly and timely.

Forward-looking statements indicate that the company is entering a highly competitive market with risks, as it cannot assure that the anticipated results will be achieved, potentially leading to volatility in investor confidence.

What is Aifinity Base Limited?

Aifinity Base Limited is a majority-owned subsidiary of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. focused on manufacturing advanced liquid cooling panels for AI infrastructure.

What are the main products Aifinity plans to manufacture?

Aifinity plans to manufacture liquid cooling panels tailored for AI systems, HPC, and specifically for Nvidia chip-powered GPUs.

What market opportunity does Aifinity see in cooling solutions?

Aifinity sees significant demand for thermal management solutions due to the rapid growth of AI computing power and high-performance GPU adoption.

How does Aifinity intend to innovate thermal management?

Aifinity aims to provide customized cooling solutions, integrated smart monitoring systems, and energy-efficient designs for modern AI computing environments.

Who is the CEO of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.?

Shi Qiu is the CEO of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc., the parent company of Aifinity Base Limited.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our company,” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital fintech group, today announced the formation of a majority-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, Aifinity Base Limited ("Aifinity"). Aifinity plans to manufacture advanced liquid cooling panels specifically tailored for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, high-performance computing (HPC), and more specifically, to improve the efficiency and performance of Nvidia® chip-powered GPUs and other high-performance AI accelerators.





Aifinity Base Limited, will focus on addressing the growing challenge of managing heat in increasingly powerful artificial intelligence ("AI") systems. By combining innovative liquid cooling technology with smart, easy-to-deploy components, Aifinity intends to manufacture cooling panels to handle the intense heat generated by modern AI computing systems, provided that it can install its manufacturing machinery and equipment properly and timely. In the future, Aifinity aims to expand the cooling panel manufacturing further into comprehensive cooling solutions.







Aifinity’s Strategic Focus Areas:









Next-generation liquid cooling technologies for AI infrastructure and high-density computing



Advanced manifold cooling systems optimized for AI accelerators



Quick-coupling solutions for efficient cooling system deployment



High-efficiency cooling components for data center operations



Comprehensive thermal management solutions for AI clusters













Market Opportunity and Growth Strategy







With the exponential growth in AI computing power and the increasing adoption of high-performance GPUs, Aifinity believes that the demand for advanced thermal management solutions has never been greater. The Company views this environment as a great opportunity to provide a comprehensive approach that spans customized cooling solutions for diverse AI computing environments, integrated smart monitoring systems for optimal performance, and energy-efficient designs that significantly reduce operating costs. Aifinity plans to leverage its holding company's network to work closely with leading hardware manufacturers to develop optimized cooling solutions that address the specific needs of next-generation AI infrastructure.





"Today's AI systems generate intense heat, and they need cooling solutions that can keep up," said Shi Qiu, CEO of the Company, the parent company of Aifinity. "Through Aifinity Base Limited, we would like to enter into the thermal management industry and later arrive at the forefront of thermal management innovation."







About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.







Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is a digital fintech company with subsidiaries specializing in distributed computing, business consulting and financial brokerage business. Our dedication to compliance, innovation, and operational excellence ensures that we remain a trusted partner in the rapidly transforming digital financial landscape. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



https://mercurityfintech.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







For more information, please contact:







International Elite Capital Inc.





Vicky Chueng





Tel: +1(646) 866-7989





Email: mfhfintech@iecapitalusa.com



