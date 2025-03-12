Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Announces Strategic Engagement with BitGo to Enhance Digital Asset Security and Compliance

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. partners with BitGo to enhance digital asset security and regulatory compliance.

Quiver AI Summary

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has announced a strategic partnership with BitGo, a leader in digital asset custody, aimed at enhancing MFH's security and compliance measures as it expands its digital asset offerings. This collaboration will allow MFH to utilize BitGo’s multi-signature wallets and custody solutions, which are trusted by major industry players like Coinbase. The partnership is seen as a crucial step in MFH's strategy to connect traditional finance with blockchain technology while ensuring robust risk management practices. MFH’s CEO, Shi Qiu, emphasized that the engagement with BitGo enhances investor confidence and positions the company for future growth.

Potential Positives

The strategic engagement with BitGo enhances MFH's digital asset security and compliance framework, which is crucial for institutional investors.

This collaboration boosts the company's credibility by associating with a recognized leader in digital asset custody, potentially attracting more investors.

Integrating BitGo’s custody solutions allows MFH to manage and protect real-world assets more securely, reflecting a proactive approach to risk management.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a strategic engagement with BitGo may raise concerns about MFH’s own capabilities in security and compliance, suggesting that they need external support to meet industry standards.

The forward-looking statements highlight potential risks and uncertainties, which could create apprehension among investors regarding the company’s future performance and stability.

The press release does not provide specific details about the terms of engagement with BitGo, leaving unclear whether this collaboration has any financial implications for MFH.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Mercurity Fintech's engagement with BitGo?

The engagement aims to enhance digital asset security and regulatory compliance for investors.

How will BitGo's services benefit Mercurity Fintech?

BitGo will provide institutional-grade custody solutions, enhancing security and investor protection.

What is the significance of this collaboration for MFH's business strategy?

This partnership reinforces MFH's commitment to bridging traditional finance with blockchain technology and strengthening compliance standards.

Who is BitGo and what do they offer?

BitGo is a leading regulated infrastructure provider specializing in digital asset custody and security for institutional clients.

What does Mercurity Fintech specialize in?

Mercurity Fintech focuses on innovative financial solutions and compliance across North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MFH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $MFH stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



New York, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our company,” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital fintech group, today announced a strategic engagement with BitGo, a recognized leader in institutional digital asset custody. This collaboration reinforces MFH’s commitment to institutional-grade security, regulatory compliance, and investor protection as it expands its digital asset offerings.





The strategic engagement with BitGo marks a major step forward in strengthening MFH's digital asset security and compliance framework, providing access to BitGo’s trusted multi-signature wallets and institutional-grade custody solutions—the same high-caliber security infrastructure utilized by industry leaders such as Coinbase, 21Shares, and Core Foundation.





This collaboration marks a significant milestone in MFH’s strategy to bridge traditional finance with blockchain technology while strengthening compliance standards. By integrating BitGo’s custody services, MFH enhances its ability to securely manage and protect real-world assets (RWA)—a move that underscores its proactive approach to risk management.





The engagement with BitGo is expected to deliver several strategic benefits to MFH, including enhancing digital asset security, strengthening regulatory compliance, boosting credibility with investors, demonstrating a proactive approach to risk management and investor confidence.





“Partnering with BitGo represents a pivotal step in our long-term strategy to provide our investors and clients with best-in-class security and regulatory assurance," said Shi Qiu, CEO of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. "As we continue to innovate at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain, this collaboration reinforces confidence that assets under our management are safeguarded by one of the most trusted custodians in the industry. Through this collaboration, we're building trust while laying the groundwork for our next growth phase."







About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.







Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is a digital fintech company with subsidiaries specializing in distributed computing and digital consultation across North America and the Asia-Pacific region. Our focus is on delivering innovative financial solutions while adhering to principles of compliance, professionalism, and operational efficiency. Our aim is to contribute to the evolution of digital finance by providing secure and innovative financial services to individuals and businesses. And our dedication to compliance, professionalism, and operational excellence ensures that we remain a trusted partner in the rapidly transforming financial landscape. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



https://mercurityfintech.com/



.







About BitGo







BitGo is the leading regulated infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, offering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement out of regulated cold storage for the world’s largest financial institutions. Founded in 2013, BitGo is the first and largest digital asset company to focus on serving institutional clients, and now bringing institutional-grade service to all. BitGo is dedicated to advancing a digital financial services economy that is borderless and accessible 24/7. With multiple regulated entities around the world, BitGo is the largest independent digital asset custodian and the preferred security and operational backbone for more than 2,000 institutional clients in 90 countries, including many of the world’s top brands, cryptocurrency exchanges, and platforms. For more information, please visit



www.bitgo.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







For more information, please contact:







International Elite Capital Inc.





Vicky Chueng





Tel: +1(646) 866-7989





Email: mfhfintech@iecapitalusa.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.