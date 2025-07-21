Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Announces Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares and Warrants to Support Crypto Treasury Strategy

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. announces a registered direct offering of shares and warrants to bolster its crypto treasury strategy and financial tools.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. announced it has entered into agreements with institutional investors for a registered direct offering of its ordinary shares and warrants, aiming to enhance its crypto treasury strategy and develop on-chain financial tools. The company plans to issue approximately 12.5 million ordinary shares and the same number of warrants at an offering price of $3.50 per share, with an expected close date around July 22, 2025. Notable participants in this financing include LTP, Syntax Capital, OGBC Group, and Blockstone Capital. The proceeds from the offering will support initiatives such as ecosystem staking and tokenized yield instruments, as well as working capital needs. This offering will be conducted under an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC, and further details will be provided in a prospectus supplement.

Potential Positives

The company successfully entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors, indicating strong confidence in its financial strategy and market position.

The offering of approximately 12.5 million ordinary shares and warrants will enable the company to raise significant capital to advance its crypto treasury strategy and financial infrastructure development.

The participation of notable investment firms such as LTP, Syntax Capital, OGBC Group, and Blockstone Capital underscores the legitimacy and attractiveness of the company's offerings in the digital asset sector.

The registration of the offering with the SEC reflects compliance with regulatory requirements and enhances investor trust in the company's operations.

Potential Negatives

The company is seeking significant capital through a registered direct offering, which may indicate a need for additional funding to support its operations and strategic initiatives, raising concerns about its financial health.

The effective offering price of $3.50 per share may reflect a lower valuation compared to previous pricing, signaling potential weaknesses in market perception or confidence.

The reliance on institutional investors for financing could suggest the company has limited access to broader capital markets or retail investor interest.

FAQ

What recent financing announcement did Mercurity Fintech make?

Mercurity Fintech announced a registered direct offering to institutional investors for ordinary shares and warrants to support its crypto treasury strategy.

How much is the effective offering price for ordinary shares?

The effective offering price for each ordinary share is $3.50 in the registered direct offering.

What will the proceeds from the offering be used for?

Proceeds will advance Mercurity's crypto treasury strategy, ecosystem staking, tokenized yield instruments, and for working capital purposes.

Who are the key participants in this financing?

Participants include LTP, Syntax Capital, OGBC Group, and Blockstone Capital, all operating in the digital assets sector.

When is the expected closing date of the offering?

The offering is expected to close on or about July 22, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

NEW YORK, NY, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) (“Mercurity” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in digital asset treasury and blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of its ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares) and warrants to purchase ordinary shares in a registered direct offering. The offering is intended to support the Company’s crypto treasury strategy and its continued development of on-chain financial tools.





Participants in this financing include LTP, Syntax Capital, OGBC Group, and Blockstone Capital, investment and financial services firms operating primarily in the digital assets and blockchain sector.





Under the terms of the agreements, the Company will issue 12,485,715 ordinary shares and 12,485,715 warrants in a registered direct offering. The effective offering price for each ordinary share is $3.50. The warrants will have an exercise price of $3.50 per share and a term of five years. The offering is expected to close on or about July 22, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





The offering is being led by



D. Boral Capital LLC



, acting as sole placement agent.



VCL Law LLP



is serving as counsel to the Company.



Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP



is serving as counsel to the placement agent.





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance its crypto treasury strategy, including ecosystem staking, tokenized yield instruments, and institutional-grade on-chain financial infrastructure, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.





The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-287428), which was previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



or be obatined by contacting D. Boral Capital LLC Attention: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at (212) 970-5150.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.







Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) is a fintech group powered by blockchain infrastructure, offering technology and financial services. Through its subsidiaries, including Chaince Securities, LLC, MFH aims to bridge traditional finance and digital innovation across digital asset management, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions.







Forward-Looking Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







Contacts:







International Elite Capital Inc.





Annabelle Zhang





Tel: +1 (646) 866-7928





Email:



mfhfintech@iecapitalusa.com





