Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Achieves Inclusion in FTSE Russell Microcap® Index

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. joins the FTSE Russell Microcap Index, enhancing visibility and credibility with institutional investors.

Quiver AI Summary

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has been included in the FTSE Russell Microcap® Index, a significant achievement that enhances its visibility among investors and solidifies its growth trajectory. This inclusion positions MFH alongside other promising growth companies, possibly attracting increased passive investments from major financial institutions such as BlackRock, UBS, and Citigroup. CEO Shi Qiu emphasized that this milestone reflects the company's robust growth, particularly in AI hardware manufacturing and intelligent solutions. Membership in the index is subject to annual review based on market capitalization and other criteria. Qiu expressed pride in this recognition, which he believes will create new opportunities for investment and visibility as the company continues to innovate and deliver shareholder value.

Potential Positives

Inclusion in the FTSE Russell Microcap® Index significantly enhances the Company's visibility and credibility within the investment community.

Increased passive equity holdings from major financial institutions like BlackRock, UBS Group AG, and Citigroup suggest positive market reception and potential for further investment.

The press release highlights the Company's growth and strategic direction in AI hardware manufacturing, positioning it as a leader in a growing sector.

This achievement may lead to new opportunities for investment and partnerships, as recognized index membership typically attracts more interest from investors.

Potential Negatives

The Company's future inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index is not guaranteed beyond one year and depends on meeting specific criteria, creating uncertainty about its future market position.

The reliance on positive forward-looking statements may raise investor skepticism regarding the company's actual growth and performance, especially given the inherent risks mentioned.

The cautionary tone regarding potential discrepancies between expected and actual results could signal vulnerability and affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the significance of Mercurity Fintech's inclusion in the FTSE Russell Microcap Index?

This inclusion enhances the company's visibility and credibility among investors and positions it among promising growth companies.

How does being in the Russell Microcap Index affect Mercurity Fintech's stock?

The inclusion is expected to attract passive equity investments from major financial institutions, potentially boosting the stock's performance.

Who is the CEO of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.?

Shi Qiu is the CEO, and he emphasized the importance of the company's growth in AI hardware intelligent manufacturing.

What areas does Mercurity Fintech specialize in?

Mercurity Fintech specializes in distributed computing, financial brokerage, AI hardware manufacturing, and advanced liquid cooling solutions.

How long does Mercurity Fintech maintain its membership in the Russell Microcap Index?

The membership lasts for one year but is subject to annual reconstitution based on meeting specific criteria.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MFH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $MFH stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



New York, NY, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our company,” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH), a digital fintech group, today announced its inclusion in the FTSE Russell Microcap® Index, marking a significant milestone in the Company's growth trajectory.





Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index positions MFH among a select group of promising growth companies and enhances its visibility within the investment community. The Russell indexes are widely recognized as key benchmarks for investment managers and institutional investors, who rely on them for index funds and active investment strategies. As of the end of 2024, the Company has observed increased passive equity holdings from leading global financial institutions, including BlackRock, UBS Group AG, and Citigroup, which may be influenced, in part, by the Company’s inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index. The Company believes its inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index has positively impacted its shareholder structure and has contributed to increased recognition and credibility among institutional investors.





Shi Qiu, CEO of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc., said, "This milestone reflects our tremendous growth and highlights the strength of our business as we continue to expand in AI hardware intelligent manufacturing and advanced liquid cooling solutions. Our inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index validates our strategic direction and underscores the value we're creating in AI hardware manufacturing sector."





Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, is subject to annual or periodic reconstitution by FTSE Russell and depends on the Company meeting the requisite criteria at the time of such reconstitution. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.





"We are honored to be recognized alongside other promising companies in the Russell Microcap Index," continued Qiu. "This achievement opens up new opportunities for visibility and investment, and we look forward to the continued journey ahead as we strive to innovate and deliver value to our shareholders."







About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.







Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is a digital fintech company with subsidiaries specializing in distributed computing and financial brokerage business. In addition to our fintech operations, we are actively contributing to the evolution of AI hardware technology by providing secure, cutting-edge solutions in intelligent manufacturing and advanced liquid cooling systems. Our dedication to compliance, innovation, and operational excellence ensures that we remain a trusted partner in both the rapidly transforming digital financial landscape and the dynamic AI technology sector. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



https://mercurityfintech.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.







For more information, please contact:







International Elite Capital Inc.





Vicky Chueng





Tel: +1(646) 866-7989





Email: mfhfintech@iecapitalusa.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.