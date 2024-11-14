Mercurity Fintech Holding CEO highlights strategic vision

Mercurity Fintech announced that its CEO, Shi Qiu, recently participated in the 4th Annual Nasdaq Small-Cap Forum. This virtual event brought together leaders from across the financial landscape to share insights on the most topical issues faced by small-cap companies in 2025. The economic outlook and market analysis presented by Nasdaq experts also highlighted the importance of adaptability in navigating macroeconomic challenges such as interest rate volatility and cost pressures. Mercurity Fintech remains committed to maintaining financial flexibility and exploring diverse revenue opportunities, a sentiment echoed by industry leaders during the forum. In line with discussions on the journey from micro-cap to small-cap, Mercurity Fintech continues strengthening its governance practices, enhancing operational efficiencies, and advancing its strategic initiatives. These steps are part of a broader vision to elevate the Company’s profile and provide financial solutions to its expanding client base.

