Mercurity Fintech Expands with Key Acquisition Approval

Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mercurity Fintech Holding’s subsidiary, Chaince Securities, has received FINRA approval for acquiring full ownership of J.V. Delaney & Associates, marking a significant step in their expansion into both digital and traditional financial services. This acquisition aims to merge the strengths of J.V. Delaney’s established broker-dealer platform with Chaince Securities’ digital solutions, promising a secure and integrated financial ecosystem for a global clientele. The move underscores Mercurity Fintech’s commitment to compliance and operational integrity as it navigates the evolving financial landscape.

For further insights into MFH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.