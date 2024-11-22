News & Insights

Stocks

Mercurity Fintech Expands with Key Acquisition Approval

November 22, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mercurity Fintech Holding’s subsidiary, Chaince Securities, has received FINRA approval for acquiring full ownership of J.V. Delaney & Associates, marking a significant step in their expansion into both digital and traditional financial services. This acquisition aims to merge the strengths of J.V. Delaney’s established broker-dealer platform with Chaince Securities’ digital solutions, promising a secure and integrated financial ecosystem for a global clientele. The move underscores Mercurity Fintech’s commitment to compliance and operational integrity as it navigates the evolving financial landscape.

For further insights into MFH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MFH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.