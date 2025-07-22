Markets
Mercurity Fintech To Buy Back $10 Mln Of Shares Over Next Year

July 22, 2025 — 09:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Tuesday announced share buyback of up to $10 million over the next 1 year.

"Mercuritys repurchase initiative comes as the Company scales its ambitious multi-chain treasury roadmap. The Company is developing on-chain infrastructure to support programmable treasury reserves, real-time capital deployment, and decentralized liquidity strategies with Solanas high-speed architecture and Bitcoins institutional-grade stability at the core," the company said in a statement.

RTTNews
