Mercurity Enters Credit Agreement To Launch Solana-based Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

(RTTNews) - Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has entered into a $200 million Equity Line of Credit Agreement with Solana Ventures Ltd., to launch the company's Solana-based digital asset treasury strategy. The Solana strategy focuses on: accumulating a large position in Solana-based to build a high-value treasury; generating long-term yield through staking, validator nodes, and Solana decentralized finance protocols; and investing in Solana-based projects, such as real-world assets and tokenized finance products. The initiative positions MFH as a long-term institutional participant in the Solana ecosystem.

Mercurity Fintech Holding is a fintech group powered by blockchain infrastructure, offering technology and financial services.

