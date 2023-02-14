Mercuria CEO sees no big impact from Russian crude cut on market

By Maha El Dahan

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Commodity trading house Mercuria doesn't see a big impact on crude oil markets from Russia's decision to cut its oil output, its CEO told Reuters, adding the move could narrow the price discount for Russian exports.

Russia said last week it would cut its production by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), or around 5%, in March, after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and products.

"I don't think it will have a big impact," Marco Dunand said on the sidelines of the World Government Summit on Monday.

"The Russians are concerned about the differential they are getting from their crude, they are selling their crude at large discounts," he added.

Dunand said the cut could help narrow the discount to benchmark Brent crude to about $20 per barrel from the current $40.

The G7, European Union and Australia agreed to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 per barrel from Dec. 5 as part of sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

The EU also imposed a ban on purchases of Russian oil products and set price caps from Feb. 5.

In turn, Russia has banned any deals that involve applying the price cap mechanism.

Dunand said it was too early to tell what effect the products cap would have on the market.

"The real demand for Russian diesel tends to be in Europe, so they have to find new markets and different ways of blending etc," he said.

Should temporary shortages arise in one place as a result of the price cap, they would eventually "balance out" as there was ample supply to meet demand globally, Dunand said.

He also said Europe was better prepared for the coming winter even if Russian gas supply was difficult to predict.

Europe is now receiving more supply from other places such as the United States and Nigeria, he said.

"If we have a cold winter we could have potential shortages but Europe is much better prepared to go through a cold winter than it was before," he said.

