Mercuria among companies vying for Brazilian state's carbon credits

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mercuria Energy Trading is among the companies interested in registering and acquiring up to 200 million tonnes of jurisdictional carbon credits related to the Amazon forest that are being sold by the Brazilian state of Tocantins, officials said.

The state has received three proposals from companies interested in the credits generated between 2016 and 2032. Mercuria is competing with a subsidiary of Britain's Systemiq and a Brazilian company, Future Carbon Holding. The state will announce the winner on Wednesday, Tocantins said in a statement.

The state expects credits to be valued at up to 2 billion reais ($190.5 million), said Marli Santos, an official at the state environment secretariat.

If the state is successful in registering the credits internationally and the transaction is completed, Tocantins will be the first Brazilian state in the Amazon region to sell jurisdictional carbon credits. In a statement, Tocantins Governor Wanderlei Barbosa said the state is focusing on climate change strategies.

($1 = 5.2484 reais)

