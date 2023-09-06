News & Insights

US Markets

Mercosur reply on trade deal addendum already sent to EU, Brazil minister says

Credit: REUTERS/NIC BOTHMA

September 06, 2023 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Adds context, quotes

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's Foreign Relations Minister Mauro Vieira said on Wednesday the Mercosur bloc of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay has already sent the European Union their position on an European addendum to their long-awaited trade agreement.

Mercosur's counterproposal follows a so-called side letter from the EU including environmental safeguards to address strong reservations expressed by many EU member countries about the deal, which has been under negotiation for two decades.

"I can't guarantee the EU will accept it, but we will negotiate," Vieira said in a radio interview, adding that negotiators from both sides had met virtually this week and will gather in person later this month in Brazil.

Vieira said Mercosur wants the EU to be "more flexible" on potential sanctions that could be imposed on the South American countries in case they failed to fully comply with European deforestation standards.

The minister said that Brazil already had a clear environmental policy in place since President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office in January, highlighting its goal of halting illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest by 2030.

Lula has previously said the EU side letter contained unacceptable "threats" to penalize countries.

"We are confident about the negotiations," Vieira said. "Both the EU and Mercosur have expressed how strategic this deal is."

Brazil and the other Mercosur nations, he added, are "clearly" committed to working to protect the environment.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.