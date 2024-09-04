News & Insights

Merck's Winrevair Approved For Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension In Canada

September 04, 2024 — 08:59 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) announced that Winrevair or sotatercept is now authorized for use in Canada in combination with standard pulmonary arterial hypertension or PAH therapy, for the treatment of adults with World Health Organization [WHO] Group 1 PAH and Functional Class II or III.

Sotatercept is the first activin signaling inhibitor therapy for PAH in Canada. This represents a new class of therapy that works by improving the balance between pro-proliferative and anti-proliferative signaling to modulate vascular proliferation in PAH patients.

Winrevair is already approved in the Europe and the U.S. for the treatment of adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension or PAH.

