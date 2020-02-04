Merck's Recarbrio Gets FDA Priority Review for New Indication

Merck & Co. MRK announced that the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking approval of its new antibacterial injection Recarbrio for a new indication has been accepted by the FDA. The sNDA has been filed to get Recarbrio approved to treat adult patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) caused by certain susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms. With the FDA granting a priority review to the sNDA, a decision is expected on Jun 4, 2020.

Recarbrio is a fixed combination of relebactam and imipenem/cilastatin. Recarbrio was approved for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra-abdominal bacterial infections caused by certain susceptible gram-negative bacteria in July last year.

The sNDA submission is based on the results of the pivotal phase III RESTORE-IMI 2 study.

Shares of the company have gained 13.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.9%.

In a separate release, the company announced that the FDA approved updating the label of its insomnia drug Belsomra (suvorexant) C-IV to include data from a study, evaluating the drug for the treatment of insomnia in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease dementia. Belsomra is presently approved to treat insomnia, characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance.

The update is based on the data from a multi-site 4-week polysomnography study, in which Belsomra demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in both Total Sleep Time (TST) and Wake After Sleep Onset (WASO) measures compared to those treated with placebo, as assessed objectively by polysomnography.

