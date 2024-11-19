News & Insights

Merck's Phase 3 Study Of Subcutaneous Keytruda To Treat NSCLC Meets Primary Goals

November 19, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) Tuesday said its Phase 3 study evaluating subcutaneous Keytruda with Alteogen Inc.'s berahyaluronidase alfa in adults with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) met its primary goals.

Results from the study showed that subcutaneous Keytruda plus berahyaluronidase alfa, an enzyme used to enhance the permeation, with chemotherapy is non-inferior to IV Keytruda with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC.

Merck's immunotherapy drug Keytruda is indicated for various types of cancers including melanoma, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, etc.

