Merck's (MRK) Welireg Meets Renal Cell Carcinoma Study Goals

Merck MRK reported positive top-line results from an interim analysis of the phase III LITESPARK-005 study evaluating Welireg (belzutifan) in adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”) that progressed following treatment with a PD-1/L1 checkpoint inhibitor and VEGF-TKI therapy.

Based on an interim data analysis, the study achieved one of its primary endpoints of progression-free survival (“PFS”). Though a favorable trend was observed in the study’s other primary endpoint of overall survival (“OS”), it did not reach statistical significance. The study investigators will test the OS endpoint at a subsequent analysis.

The LITESPARK-005 study also achieved its secondary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in the objective response rate (“ORR”). No new safety signals were reported in the study, and the safety profile of Welireg was in line with observations in its previously conducted studies.

Merck plans to present these results at a future medical meeting.

An oral HIF-2α inhibitor, Welireg is currently approved in the United States and Europe to treat adult patients with von Hippel-Lindau (“VHL”) disease who require therapy for associated RCC, central nervous system hemangioblastomas, or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, not requiring immediate surgery.

Merck’s shares have lost 1.6% year to date against the industry’s 7.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per management, the LITESPARK-005 is the first late-stage study to show positive results in patients with advanced RCC who received a checkpoint inhibitor and a VEGF-TKI therapy. With a potential label expansion in advanced RCC, Merck aims to introduce Welireg as a new treatment option that can reduce the risk of disease progression or death for an indication with low survival rates.

The LITESPARK-005 study is part of Merck's comprehensive late-stage development program on Welireg in RCC. The program consists of three other late-stage studies – LITESPARK-011, LITESPARK-012 and LITESPARK-022. While LITESPARK-011 and LITESPARK-012 evaluate Welireg in the second-line and treatment-naïve advanced disease settings, respectively, LITESPARK-022 evaluates Welireg in the adjuvant setting.

Merck’s oncology portfolio is highly dependent on Keytruda, its blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy, which accounted for over 40% of the company’s revenues in second-quarter 2022. With concerns over Keytruda’s potential loss of exclusivity post-2028, a label expansion to drugs like Welireg will enable the company to narrow down its dependence on the anti-PD-1 therapy.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price

Merck & Co., Inc. price | Merck & Co., Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Merck currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some other top-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector include Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON, Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS. While Eton and Pieris sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), J&J carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 30 days, estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ 2023 loss per share have narrowed from 31 cents to 10 cents. During the same period, the earnings per share estimates for 2024 have risen from 9 cents to 26 cents. Year to date, shares of ETON have surged 65.3%.

Earnings of Eton Pharmaceuticals beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, witnessing an earnings surprise of 162.14% on average. In the last reported quarter, Eton’s earnings beat estimates by 300.00%.

In the past 30 days, estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ 2023 loss per share have narrowed from 68 cents to 35 cents. During the same period, the loss estimates per share for 2024 have improved from 67 cents to 41 cents. Year to date, shares of PIRS have lost 72.8%.

Earnings of Pieris Pharmaceuticals beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the mark on one occasion, witnessing an earnings surprise of 34.20% on average. In the last reported quarter, Pieris’ earnings beat estimates by 131.25%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for J&J’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $10.65 to $10.75. During the same period, the earnings estimates per share for 2024 have risen from $11.12 to $11.29. Shares of J&J are down 2.4% in the year-to-date period.

Earnings of J&J beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, witnessing an average surprise of 5.58%. In the last reported quarter, J&J’s earnings beat estimates by 7.28%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.