Merck's (MRK) Keytruda Gets FDA Nod in Sixth NSCLC Indication

Merck MRK announced that the FDA has approved its blockbuster drug Keytruda for another new indication in non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”).

Following the FDA’s decision, Keytruda is now approved for treating patients with resectable NSCLC, who can get their tumors removed surgically. The drug can be used in combination with chemotherapy as a neoadjuvant treatment given before surgery and then continued as a single agent as part of an adjuvant treatment given after surgery.

The approval is based on data from the phase III KEYNOTE-671 study which showed that continued treatment with Keytruda demonstrated statistically significant improvements in event-free survival and overall survival, which are the study’s dual primary endpoints.

Following the approval, Merck’s Keytruda is now approved for six indications in NSCLC, spanning across both metastatic and earlier stages of the disease.

In a separate press release, Merck also announced that the European Commission granted label expansion to Keytruda for a fifth indication in NSCLC. Keytruda, as a single agent, is approved as an adjuvant treatment for adult patients with NSCLC who are at high risk of recurrence following complete resection and platinum-based chemotherapy. This approval marks the first immunotherapy option approved in the European Union for such patients.

Merck’s shares have lost 6.1% year to date against the industry’s 8.5% growth.



Apart from NSCLC, Keytruda is approved for treatment of many cancers globally. Keytruda sales are gaining from continued strong momentum in metastatic indications and rapid uptake across recent earlier-stage launches. In the first half of 2023, the drug’s sales alone accounted for over 40% of Merck’s total revenues. Keytruda is presently approved to treat at least seven indications in earlier-stage cancers in the United States.

Keytruda is continuously growing and expanding into new indications and markets globally. Numerous recent approvals and the expected launch of many additional indications including in earlier lines of therapy can further boost sales. In the United States, MRK expects over half of Keytruda’s growth to come from indications in early-stage (neoadjuvant/adjuvant) treatment settings through 2025 and to represent roughly 25% of total global Keytruda sales by that time.

Management is evaluating Keytruda across many indications that are progressing well. Keytruda is being studied for more than 30 types of cancer indications in more than 1600 studies including combination studies. If approved, label expansions for new cancer indications will aid sales.

