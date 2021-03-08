Merck's (MRK) COVID-19 Drug Shows Promise in Mid-Stage Study

Merck MRK and its partner, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, announced promising preliminary data from the ongoing phase IIa study evaluating their oral antiviral candidate — molnupiravir (EIDD-2801/MK-4482) — in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19. Data on one secondary objective from the study showed a quicker reduction in infectious virus, as measured by Vero cell line culture, in patients with symptomatic COVID-19.

These preliminary data were presented during Science Spotlights at the 2021 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections. Data from analysis of primary efficacy and safety endpoints will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

The phase II study is evaluating the candidate in non-hospitalized adults who had signs or symptoms of COVID-19 within seven days and confirmed active SARS-CoV-2 infection. The primary objective of the study was reduction in time to viral negativity or complete remission as measured by reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction analysis of nasopharyngeal swabs.

Merck’s shares declined 7.4% in the past year against the industry’s increase of 10.5%.

Apart from this mid-stage study, Merck is also evaluating molnupiravir in two separate clinical studies in non-hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients or hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients. Data from one of these studies evaluating the candidate is expected in May.

Merck is also developing abiological therapeutic candidate, MK-7110, in a phase III study for treating COVID-19. Data from a phase III study, announced last month, showed that the treatment with the candidate reduced risk of death or respiratory failure by 50%.

However, the company discontinued development of its two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, V590 and V591, in Januaryfollowing inferior immune responses observed in patients in an early-stage study.

We note that there are a few other approved treatments available for COVID-19 patients which have shown strong demand trend. While Gilead’s GILD Veklury (remdesivir) was the only fully approved treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Eli Lilly’s LLY bamlanivimab that was granted emergency use approval (EUA) by the FDA in November 2020 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19.Last month, the candidate received another EUA from the FDA for use in combination with Lilly’s another antibody candidate, etesevimab, for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients. Regeneron’s REGN investigational antibody cocktail, casirivimab and imdevimab administered together, was also granted EUA by the FDA in November for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Eli Lilly and Incyte’s oral JAK inhibitor, Olumiant also enjoys EUA for use in combination with remdesivir in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Although the available treatments have seen strong demand, with rising immunization with COVID-19 vaccines. the scenario may change going forward as infection cases might decline.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price

Merck & Co., Inc. price | Merck & Co., Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank

Merck currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Get Free Report



Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Get Free Report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.