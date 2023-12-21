Merck's (MRK) Chronic Cough Drug Gets Another CRL From FDA

Merck MRK announced that the FDA had issued a complete response letter (CRL) to its new drug application (“NDA”) for its oral P2X3 receptor antagonist, gefapixant. The NDA sought approval for the drug to treat refractory chronic cough (RCC) or unexplained chronic cough (UCC) in adults.

Per the CRL, the FDA concluded that the data supported by Merck for gefapixant did not provide sufficient evidence to prove its clinical benefit in treating RCC and UCC.The CRL did not raise any safety concerns over gefapixant use. Merck is reviewing the FDA’s feedback to determine the next steps.

This decision is in line with the negative recommendation issued by an FDA advisory committee on the gefapixant NDA last month. The committee members voted 12-to-1 that the evidence does not demonstrate that the drug provides a clinically meaningful benefit to adults with RCC and UCC.

This is the second time that the FDA has declined to approve the gefapixant NDA. The agency had previously issued a CRL last year requesting Merck to submit additional information regarding the measurement of gefapixant’s efficacy.

In September, Merck received approval for gefapixant in the European Union to treat RCC or UCC. The drug is being marketed under the trade name Lyfnua. It received its first approval in Japan in January 2022.

Chronic cough is defined as a cough lasting longer than eight weeks. RCC is a cough that persists despite appropriate treatment of underlying conditions such as asthma or gastroesophageal reflux disease. On the other hand, UCC is a cough where the underlying cause cannot be identified despite a thorough evaluation. Currently, there are no approved treatments for RCC or UCC indication in the United States.

The above news is likely to benefit GSK plc GSK, which is evaluating its own investigational chronic cough drug in late-stage development. The drug, named camlipixant, was added by GSK after it acquired Bellus Health in June.

A P2X3 antagonist, GSK is evaluating camlipixant as a late-stage development program for the first-line treatment of adult patients with RCC. GSK expects to launch its RCC drug commercially in 2026.

