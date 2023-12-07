Merck's lung cancer drug combo fails to meet trial goal

Adds details in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3-5

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Merck MRK.N said on Thursday its experimental therapy in combination with Keytruda to treat a type of lung cancer in previously treated patients did not meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.

Merck's experimental drug, vibostolimab, in combination with its blockbuster drug Keytruda, failed to meaningfully slow disease progression and improve overall survival in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer.

Vibostolimab belongs to an emerging class of so-called anti-TIGIT therapies that have triggered a flurry of research and deal activity.

Gilead Sciences GILD.O, Roche ROG.S and GSK GSK.Lare among the drugmakers looking to grab a share of the lucrative cancer market focused on a protein believed to help cancer cells thwart immune system detection.

Merck's setback marks the second major blow to more than half a dozen companies exploring anti-TIGITtreatments, after Roche's therapy failed to slow progression of a type of lung cancer in a second trial last year.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

