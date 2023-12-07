News & Insights

US Markets
MRK

Merck's lung cancer drug combo fails to meet trial goal

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 07, 2023 — 06:37 am EST

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3-5

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Merck MRK.N said on Thursday its experimental therapy in combination with Keytruda to treat a type of lung cancer in previously treated patients did not meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.

Merck's experimental drug, vibostolimab, in combination with its blockbuster drug Keytruda, failed to meaningfully slow disease progression and improve overall survival in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer.

Vibostolimab belongs to an emerging class of so-called anti-TIGIT therapies that have triggered a flurry of research and deal activity.

Gilead Sciences GILD.O, Roche ROG.S and GSK GSK.Lare among the drugmakers looking to grab a share of the lucrative cancer market focused on a protein believed to help cancer cells thwart immune system detection.

Merck's setback marks the second major blow to more than half a dozen companies exploring anti-TIGITtreatments, after Roche's therapy failed to slow progression of a type of lung cancer in a second trial last year.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK
GILD
GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.