Merck's Keytruda wins U.S. FDA approval for bladder cancer

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it approved Merck & Co Inc's MRK.N Keytruda for the treatment of a type of bladder cancer.

The therapy was approved for patients with a high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer who are ineligible for or have opted out of surgical removal of part of the bladder.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

