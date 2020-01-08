Merck's Keytruda wins U.S. FDA approval for bladder cancer

US Markets

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it approved Merck & Co Inc's Keytruda for the treatment of a type of bladder cancer.

The therapy was approved for patients with a high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer who are ineligible for or have opted out of surgical removal of part of the bladder.

