Merck's Keytruda & Padcev Combo Gets EU Nod for Urothelial Carcinoma

Merck MRK announced that the European Commission has granted approval to a combination regimen of its blockbuster PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda, for expanded use in a type of bladder cancer. The approval is for Keytruda in combination with Astellas/Pfizer’s PFE antibody-drug conjugate Padcev for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer.

The approval was expected as, in July, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency gave a positive opinion recommending the approval of the Keytruda+Padcev combo for this indication. The approval was based on positive overall survival and progression-free survival data from the phase III KEYNOTE-A39 study (also known as the EV-302 study). The study was conducted in collaboration with Pfizer and Astellas.

Merck’s stock has risen 6.9% so far this year compared with an increase of 28.6% for the industry.



This becomes the third bladder cancer indication approval for Keytruda in the EU. Earlier this year, the European Society for Medical Oncology and the European Association of Urology issued guidelines recommending the Keytruda+Padcev combo as the preferred option for first-line treatment of advanced urothelial cancer. The approval of the Keytruda+Padcev combination offers a new standard of care treatment in first-line metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

Keytruda+Padcev was approved for treating locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer in the United States in December 2023. It is also approved as a monotherapy for certain patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma and Bacillus Calmette-Guerin unresponsive, high-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Merck, in collaboration with Pfizer and Astellas, is evaluating the Keytruda+Padcev combo in various stages of urothelial cancer.

Padcev was added to Pfizer’s cancer portfolio with the December 2023 acquisition of Seagen along with three other ADCs — Adcetris, Tukysa and Tivdak. Pfizer is witnessing strong demand for Padcev. The drug generated sales of $735 million in revenues in the first half of 2024.

Merck currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

