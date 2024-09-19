Merck's Keytruda Obtains its First FDA Approval for Mesothelioma

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK announced that the FDA had approved its blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for a new indication.

The regulatory body has now approved Keytruda in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). Pleural mesothelioma is a type of cancer which develops in the tissue that lines the lungs or pleura.

This is the first time Keytruda has been approved for the given indication in the United States.

Shares of Merck have risen 8.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s growth of 24.1%.



Approval Based on MRK's Pivotal KEYNOTE-483 Study

The latest approval for Keytruda in first-line MPM was based on data from the pivotal phase II/III KEYNOTE-483 study.

Data from the study showed that treatment with Keytruda plus chemotherapy led to a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS), reducing the risk of death by 21% versus chemotherapy alone.

Treatment with Keytruda plus chemotherapy resulted in a median OS of 17.3 months compared to 16.1 months for chemotherapy alone.

Keytruda plus chemotherapy also significantly improved progression-free survival versus chemotherapy alone, while the overall response rate was significantly higher in the Keytruda plus chemotherapy as compared with chemotherapy alone.

Keytruda - MRK's Biggest Revenue Driver

Keytruda is already approved for the treatment of many cancers globally and accounts for around 50% of Merck’s pharmaceutical sales.

This is one of the most successful cancer drugs ever and is considered a market leader for treating non-small cell lung cancer.

Keytruda is approved for 40 distinct cancer indications. Sales of the drug are gaining from rapid uptake across earlier-stage indications as well as continued strong momentum in metastatic indications. The drug has played an instrumental role in driving Merck’s steady revenue growth in the past few years. Keytruda sales continue to grow year over year as well as sequentially. The drug generated sales of more than $14 billion in the first half of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.