Merck's Keytruda meets main goal in late-stage breast cancer study

July 28, 2023 — 07:25 am EDT

July 28 (Reuters) - Merck MRK.N said on Friday its blockbuster drug Keytruda, in combination with chemotherapy, met one of the main goals in a late-stage trial testing it in some breast cancer patients.

The study showed that the therapy was able to help clear all signs of tumor in patients compared to neo-adjuvant placebo plus chemotherapy.

The company said based on recommendation for the data monitoring committee, the study would continue without any changes to evaluate the second main goal of achieving statistically significant timeframe a patient remains free of any complication.

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in women. The therapy addresses the patients who are diagnosed with a sub-type of breast cancer, which has an increased risk of spread to lymph nodes and recurrence.

