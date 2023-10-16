News & Insights

Merck's Keytruda gets U.S. FDA's nod for expanded use in lung cancer

October 16, 2023 — 06:53 pm EDT

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the expanded use of Merck & Co's MRK.N blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda in early-stage patients with non-small cell lung cancer who can get their tumors removed surgically.

