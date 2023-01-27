Merck's KEYTRUDA Gets FDA Approval To Treat Stage IB, II, IIIA Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

(RTTNews) - Drug major Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA as a single agent, for adjuvant treatment following surgical resection and platinum-based chemotherapy for adult patients with stage IB (T2a 4 centimeters), II, or IIIA non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

With this approval, KEYTRUDA is the only immunotherapy with an approved option for NSCLC regardless of PD-L1 expression in both the adjuvant and metastatic settings, the company noted.

The FDA approval is based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-091 trial, also known as EORTC-1416-LCG/ETOP-8-15 - PEARLS. The major efficacy outcome measure was investigator-assessed disease-free survival or DFS.

The company noted that KEYTRUDA reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 27% in patients who received adjuvant platinum-based chemotherapy following surgical resection, compared to placebo regardless of PD-L1 expression. The median DFS in patients regardless of PD-L1 expression who received adjuvant platinum-based chemotherapy following surgical resection was nearly five years or 58.7 months for the KEYTRUDA arm versus nearly three years or 34.9 months for the placebo arm, translating to a nearly two-year DFS improvement versus placebo.

Gregory Lubiniecki, vice president, oncology global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories, said, "Six years ago, KEYTRUDA was the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved for the first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and has changed the way metastatic disease is treated. Today's approval marks the fifth indication for KEYTRUDA in non-small cell lung cancer and the first indication for KEYTRUDA in patients with resected stage IB (T2a 4 cm), II, or IIIA disease following adjuvant chemotherapy."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.