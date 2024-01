Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved the expanded use of Merck & Co's MRK.N blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda in combination with chemoradiotherapy to treat patients with a type of advanced cervical cancer.

