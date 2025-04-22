BioTech
Merck's Keytruda Combination Therapy Gets Health Canada's Approval For Treatment Of Metastatic MPM

April 22, 2025 — 08:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Merck KGaA (MKGAF.PK), Tuesday announced that Health Canada has approved Keytruda in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma or MPM.

The approval is based on the findings of the pivotal Phase 3 IND.227/KEYNOTE-483 trial, which demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival, progression-free survival, and overall response rate in patients randomized to the combination therapy compared to those randomized to chemotherapy alone.

The company stated that the combination would provide a new therapeutic option for the patients, and is expected to improve their health outcomes.

