Merck's Keytruda Combination Therapy Gets Health Canada's Approval For Treatment Of Metastatic MPM

(RTTNews) - Merck KGaA (MKGAF.PK), Tuesday announced that Health Canada has approved Keytruda in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma or MPM.

The approval is based on the findings of the pivotal Phase 3 IND.227/KEYNOTE-483 trial, which demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival, progression-free survival, and overall response rate in patients randomized to the combination therapy compared to those randomized to chemotherapy alone.

The company stated that the combination would provide a new therapeutic option for the patients, and is expected to improve their health outcomes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.