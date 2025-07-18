BioTech
MRK

Merck's EZMEKLY Secures Conditional Marketing Authorization From European Commission

July 18, 2025 — 12:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Friday announced that the company has secured conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission for EZMEKLY for the treatment of symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas in pediatric and adult patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 aged 2 years and above.

The approval is based on data from the ongoing, multi-center, open-label, single arm Phase 2b ReNeu trial, which met the primary endpoint of confirmed objective response rate, demonstrating an ORR of 41 percent in adults and 52 percent in children.

Moreover, EZMEKLY demonstrated an encouraging efficacy and safety profile in both adults and children during the clinical trials.

Currently, MRK is trading at $80.61, down 1.12 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.