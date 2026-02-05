BioTech
MRK

Merck's ENFLONSIA Wins Health Canada Approval For Prevention Of RSV In Newborns And Infants

February 05, 2026 — 07:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Thursday announced that ENFLONSIA, also known as clesrovimab, has been approved by Health Canada for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus lower respiratory tract disease in neonates and infants born during or entering their first RSV season.

The approval is based on data from Merck's clinical development program, including the pivotal Phase 2b/3 CLEVER trial and the Phase 3 SMART trial.

Matthew Thornhill, Executive Director, Vaccines Business Unit at Merck Canada, commented, "The approval of ENFLONSIA adds a new option for RSV prevention in infants, supporting efforts to address an important public health concern."

