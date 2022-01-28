US Markets
Merck's COVID-19 pill effective against Omicron in lab studies

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said on Friday six lab studies showed that their experimental oral COVID-19 drug, molnupiravir, was active against the Omicron variant.

