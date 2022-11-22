US Markets
Merck's combination cancer therapy succeeds in late-stage study

November 22, 2022 — 07:48 am EST

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Tuesday its therapy involving cancer drug Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy met the main goal of a late-stage study for treating a type of gastric cancer.

The combo therapy showed a "statistically significant" and "clinically meaningful" improvement in the study by helping cancer patients live longer, compared with chemotherapy as a standalone treatment, the drugmaker said.

The treatment also helped in improving progression-free survival of patients with the cancer, Merck said, citing the study.

Merck was testing the therapy as a first-line treatment for patients with a type of gastric cancer, or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

