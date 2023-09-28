Merck's blood vessel disorder therapy receives US FDA's priority review

Adds details throughout

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Merck MRK.N said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted under priority review the company's application for an experimental therapy to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adults.

PAH is a rare, progressive disorder characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs.

The U.S. health regulator has set March 26, 2024 as a target action date for reviewing the therapy, sotatercept, Merck said.

