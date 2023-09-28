News & Insights

MRK

Merck's blood vessel disorder therapy receives US FDA's priority review

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 28, 2023 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Merck MRK.N said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted under priority review the company's application for an experimental therapy to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adults.

PAH is a rare, progressive disorder characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs.

The U.S. health regulator has set March 26, 2024 as a target action date for reviewing the therapy, sotatercept, Merck said.

