Merck's bladder cancer late-stage study fails to meet main goals

Trisha Roy Reuters
Merck & Co said on Tuesday its blockbuster therapy Keytruda used along with chemotherapy failed to meet the main goals of a late-stage study testing the combination as a first-line treatment for bladder cancer.

The trial did not meet the main goals of overall survival or progression-free survival, compared with standard-of-care chemotherapy alone, the company said in a statement.

The company said Keytruda helped improve overall survival and progression-free survival, but failed to achieve statistical significance.

Keytruda, which brought in sales of $3.28 billion in the first quarter, has already received three U.S. regulatory approvals for different types of bladder cancers.

In January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Keytruda for a hard-to-treat form of bladder cancer, making it the first new treatment for the cancer in more than two decades.

