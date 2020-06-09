Merck's bladder cancer late-stage study fails to meet main goals

June 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co MRK.N said on Tuesday a late-stage study assessing its cancer drug Keytruda as a first-line treatment for bladder cancer failed to meet the main goals.

The trial, which was testing Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy, did not meet the main goals of overall survival or progression-free survival, compared with standard of care chemotherapy, the company said.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

