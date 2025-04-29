Merck's Biologics Center Of Excellence In Wilmington To Create Over 25,000 Job Opportunities

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Tuesday announced that the company has started construction of state-of-the-art biologics center of excellence worth $1 billion in Wilmington, Delaware, creating an additional 1,500 full-time roles and 26,000 construction jobs..

The facility will comprise of laboratory, manufacturing and warehouse capabilities to enable the launch and commercial production of next-generation biologics and therapies.

The laboratory component is expected to be fully operational by 2028, with production of investigational compounds anticipated to start by 2030.

In the pre-market hours, Merck's stock is trading at $83.36, up 0.20 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

