Merck's Antibiotic Recarbrio Gets FDA Nod for New Indication
Merck & Co., Inc. MRK announced that the FDA has approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for its new antibacterial injection Recarbrio for a new indication. Recarbrio is now approved to treat adult patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) caused by certain susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms.
Merck filed the sNDA seeking approval for Recarbrio to address the HABP/VABP indication in February.
The sNDA was based on the results of the pivotal phase III RESTORE-IMI 2 study. In the same, Recarbrio met both the primary and key secondary endpoints by demonstrating non-inferiority to PIP/TAZ in a 28-day all-cause mortality and clinical response at early follow-up, respectively.
Recarbrio is a fixed combination of relebactam and imipenem/cilastatin. It was approved for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) caused by certain susceptible gram-negative bacteria in July 2019.
Shares of Merck have declined 9.6% in the year so far compared with the industry’s decrease of 1.3%.
We note that Recarbrio received the FDA’s Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation for the treatment of cUTI and cIAI. QIDP is a designation granted to antibacterial or antifungal drugs for human use, intended to treat serious or life-threatening infections. This designation can boost the drug’s sales in the days ahead.
Merck’s antibacterial medicine Zerbaxa is also approved for HABP/VABP. Zerbaxa, a combination of ceftolozane and tazobactam, is also marketed for some complicated urinary tract infections.
