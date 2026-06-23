Merck's Anti-TL1A Antibody Meets Goal in Ulcerative Colitis Study

Merck MRK announced positive results from Study 2 of the late-stage ATLAS-UC study, which evaluated tulisokibart, its experimental human antibody targeting tumor necrosis factor-like cytokine 1A (TL1A), in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).

Study 2 evaluated tulisokibart as an induction therapy and met its primary endpoint of clinical remission at week 12. The study also met key secondary endpoints, including measures of endoscopic improvement and clinical response. However, Merck did not disclose detailed efficacy data supporting these outcomes.

The company plans to present the complete results from Study 2, along with data from the ongoing Study 1, at a future medical meeting. Study 1 is evaluating tulisokibart as both an induction and maintenance therapy, with patients being followed through week 52.

The positive results mark an important milestone for Merck as it seeks to diversify its portfolio beyond the blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda, which is expected to go off-patent in 2028. Keytruda currently accounts for roughly half of the company’s total revenues.

MRK’s Stock Performance

Year to date, the company’s shares have risen nearly 10% compared with the industry’s 3% growth.



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More on Merck’s Tulisokibart

The drug was added to Merck's pipeline in 2023 through its $10.8 billion acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences and is considered one of the company's important late-stage assets.

Apart from UC, tulisokibart is also being evaluated in a late-stage study for Crohn's disease. It is being developed in several mid-stage studies across multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases in rheumatology and dermatology. These include systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease, hidradenitis suppurativa, radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

Tulisokibart targets TL1A, a novel pathway involved in intestinal inflammation and fibrosis, that has emerged as a promising therapeutic target in inflammatory bowel disease. While Merck is among the leaders in this space, competition is intensifying. Other companies developing anti-TL1A therapies include Sanofi SNY and Teva Pharmaceuticals TEVA with duvakitug, as well as Spyre Therapeutics SYRE.

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MRK’s Zacks Rank

Merck currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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