Merck's ADC Candidate Meets Goals in Endometrial Cancer Study

Merck MRK announced that the pivotal phase III TroFuse-005 study, which evaluated its pipeline candidate, sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) for treating certain patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, has met its primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS).

Merck is developing sac-TMT, an investigational TROP2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in collaboration with Kelun-Biotech.

At a pre-specified interim analysis, data from the TroFuse-005 study showed that treatment with sac-TMT led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in both OS and PFS versus chemotherapy in patients with endometrial cancer who have previously received platinum-based chemotherapy and anti-PD-1/L1 immunotherapy either together or separately.

The TroFuse-005 study also met its key secondary endpoint of objective response rate.

Per the company, sac-TMT is the first TROP2 ADC to demonstrate improvements in both OS and PFS versus chemotherapy in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer whose disease progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy and anti-PD-1/L1 immunotherapy in a global phase III study.

Merck plans to present the above data at an upcoming medical conference and discuss the same with regulatory authorities across the world.

MRK’s Price Performance

Year to date, shares of Merck have increased 7% against the industry’s decrease of 2%.



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MRK’s Ongoing Development Activities With sac-TMT

Merck is currently developing sac-TMT in the TroFuse clinical development program, which consists of 17 ongoing global phase III studies targeting various types of tumors.

The TroFuse program is evaluating sac-TMT across a broad range of tumor types, including endometrial, bladder, breast, cervical, gastric, non-small cell lung and ovarian cancers. The program spans early- to late-stage disease settings, investigating sac-TMT both as a monotherapy and in combination with other immunotherapies.

ADCs are being considered disruptive innovations in the pharmaceutical industry, as these will enable better treatment of cancer by harnessing the targeting power of antibodies to deliver cytotoxic molecule drugs to tumors.

Merck also has a licensing and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to develop three investigational ADCs — patritumab deruxtecan, ifinatamab deruxtecan and raludotatug deruxtecan — across multiple solid tumor indications worldwide, excluding Japan. The partnership carries multi-billion-dollar global commercial revenue potential for both companies.

MRK’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Merck currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Immunocore IMCR and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, 2026 loss per share estimates for Immunocore have narrowed from 97 cents to 16 cents, while estimates for 2027 have moved from a loss of 39 cents per share to earnings of 11 cents during the same time. IMCR stock has lost 17.6% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have risen from $1.50 to $2.97, while estimates for 2027 have increased from $2.91 to $4.81 during the same time. LQDA shares have surged 63.6% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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