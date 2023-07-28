News & Insights

Markets
MRK

Merck: Phase 3 KEYNOTE-756 Trial Meets Primary Endpoint In Early-Stage ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer

July 28, 2023 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) announced the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-756 trial investigating KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy met one of its dual primary endpoints of pathological complete response rate following the neoadjuvant part of the neoadjuvant/adjuvant study regimen in patients with high-risk, early-stage estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. At a prespecified interim analysis conducted by an independent Data Monitoring Committee, the KEYTRUDA-based regimen showed a statistically significant improvement in pCR rate compared to neoadjuvant placebo plus chemotherapy.

The company said, based on the recommendation of the DMC, the trial will continue without changes to evaluate the other dual primary endpoint of event-free survival, per the trial design. The safety profile of KEYTRUDA in the trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.